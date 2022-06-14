Huntsville Botanical Garden is in “Full Swing” this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for ways to keep the whole family entertained this summer, why not take a trip to the Garden?

Huntsville Botanical Garden is open for summer with firefly hikes, camp out nights, new exhibits and more. The Huntsville Botanical Garden just launched, “In Full Swing,” an exhibit featuring over 40 swings of all shapes and sizes throughout the Garden. The exhibit invites guests to slow down and spend time in nature in a fun, playful way.

Summer is peak butterfly season which means you can say hello to over 1,000 colorful butterflies in the open-air butterfly house.

If you visit at night, experience a firefly hike on Tuesdays and Thursdays and find out what makes them glow. Or, hangout at Golden Hour for food, drinks, live music and more!

To see all the fun offered, visit HSVBG.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.