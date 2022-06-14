Five people indicted after four-month old dies in day care

RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - Five people are facing serious charges in Franklin county. Investigators say they are all connected to the death and subsequent cover-up of a four-month-old at Tiny Tigers Daycare in Red Bay, Alabama.

Tiny Tigers is was a place where kids were meant to play and grow but Autumn Well’s life came to an abrupt end.

Her mom, Taylor Wells, says she doesn’t know what difference these indictments are going make because they can’t bring back her child. “I thought that it would bring me some peace but it made me realize there is no peace,” said Taylor. “I’m going to have to live with this for the rest of my life. Regardless of what justice is brought it doesn’t matter my family and I are serving a life sentence.”

Five people were indicted. Payton Nicole Gann and Madison McCalpin are charged with false reporting to law enforcement and manslaughter.

Red Bay Police Chief Janna Jackson says they initially reported Autumn was in a swing when she died but police say Autumn died while laying on her stomach. Court documents say Autumn was laying on a boppy pillow for an extended amount of time which is illegal in the state of Alabama.

“I feel dead inside. There’s nothing that brings me happiness anymore because she was my everything, literally my everything,” said Taylor. “She was my whole world. I woke up for her. I went to sleep with her.”

Autumn’s grandfather, Joel Wells, says he was shocked to read the coroner’s report. He said it showed Autumn was dead for at least an hour before she was taken to the hospital.

“You want to read newspaper reports about your granddaughter. Your grandchild doing something great at school, sports, honor roll,” said Joel. “You do not want to read a coroners report about your granddaughter.”

Tiny Tigers owner, Angelene Chamblee, was indicted on six counts of child care act violations and two counts of forgery. According to court documents, she violated several state laws like allowing the classroom to operate without proper staffing.

“Any family needs to know who they’re staying with,” said Chief Jackson “I know if there’s any suspicion they should contact their local police department or state department of human resources.”

Teia Kay Gann and Letson were each charged with tampering with a witness, Letson was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

