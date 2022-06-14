Deals
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for more dangerous heat

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Heat Advisory
WAFF Heat Advisory(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for potentially dangerous heat! 

We will start off this Tuesday morning very muggy with temperatures and dew points in the middle 70s under fair skies.  Plenty of sunshine and a southwest wind will quickly boost our temperatures into the middle 90s during the afternoon.  A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for all counties from 11 AM until 7 PM today for a heat index over 106 degrees at times.  Heat safety and hydration will be very important this week!  Make sure to take breaks from outside activities and find some air conditioning to cool down, especially during the afternoon.  Any strenuous outdoor activities or exercise should be done early in the day or after sunset.  Make sure you know the signs of both heat exhaustion and heat stroke.  There is a very slight chance of seeing an isolated shower or thunderstorm developing into the afternoon hours.

Skies stay mainly clear tonight with warm and muggy lows in the middle 70s.  Wednesday will also be very hot and humid with the heat index over 103 degrees.  Scattered showers and storms will develop Wednesday afternoon, some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and brief gusty winds.  We will stay in the middle 90s for highs on Thursday and Friday with chances for isolated showers.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Excessive Heat Levels