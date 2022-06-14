FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous Heat Continues

Another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with dangerous levels of heat across the region. Expect afternoon highs to be topping back out in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures anywhere from 105 to 110 degrees again. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all counties across the Tennessee Valley from 11 am until 7 pm, so please continue to practice heat safety and stay hydrated. There is a possibility for an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening hours, which could bring some brief relief, but most of us will be staying dry. Overnight lows will remain warm and soupy as we dip back into the mid 70s.

Scorching hot weather will continue throughout much of your work week, but it’s looking like we could get some brief periods of relief with better chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms each day. Heat indices still will likely be remaining in the triple digits though, so continue to limit your time outdoors as much as possible.

Better relief from the heat still looks to arrive heading into your Father’s Day weekend with a cold front approaching the region. Highs will be topping out a few degrees cooler in the upper 80s and low 90s, and dewpoints will be much lower helping with feels like temperatures. This break from the intense heat will be short lived though as another upper level ridge returns. More brutal heat will be on the way next week as we officially kick off the first day of summer on Tuesday.

