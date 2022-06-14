Emergency Load Curtailment initiated by TVA

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced a voluntary load curtailment to reduce energy consumption in the heat. Now today, the TVA announced that due to extremely high temperatures in the region, the Emergency Load Curtailment Program has been initiated.

The program starts with local power companies reducing their own electric use. Huntsville Utilities announced that it has turned off all non-essential lights and electrical equipment in its building.

The next step for the program is to ask customers to reduce electric use during peak hours which will be between noon and 8 p.m.

Huntsville Utilities is asking customers to limit the use of major electric appliances such as dishwashers, washers and dryers, ovens and all unnecessary lights.

Yesterday’s power usage peaked at 31,311 megawatts which according to Huntsville Utilities is a new record for June.

Click here to see the upcoming forecast. As of 11:20 a.m., WAFF’s forecasted high for the day is 96.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.