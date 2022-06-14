Check out the latest summer looks with The Cotton Gin Boutique!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The summer is only getting hotter, and the heat always comes with frustration about what outfits to wear, but have no fear, The Cotton Gin Boutique is here to help!

TVL spoke with Caroline Lumb about this summer’s lookbook. She debuted multiple outfits that are great for summer concerts, brunch dates or a night out on the town!

If you want to have these fun outfits for the summer, you can find The Cotton Gin in the Jones Valley Shopping Center located at 2750 Carl T. Jones in Huntsville.

