Beltline Church welcomed 60 displaced children and infants

Decatur Fire and Rescue helped get 60 displaced children and infants to Beltline Church of Christ Monday.(Decatur Fire and Rescue)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - With the assistance of Decatur Fire and Rescue and the Decatur Police Department, Beltline Church of Christ welcomed in 60 children and infants that were displaced due to the heat Monday.

According to a Facebook post from Decatur Fire and Rescue, the department was able to find a location for 60 children and infants that had been displaced due to a minor incident with the sweltering heat Monday.

Decatur Fire and Rescue says that Beltline Church of Christ not only opened its doors to everyone, but the church also made sure everyone’s needs were met and fed them.

Yesterday morning a minor incident left around 60 infants and children displaced from their building. With the...

Posted by Decatur Fire & Rescue on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

