Beltline Church welcomed 60 displaced children and infants

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - With the assistance of Decatur Fire and Rescue and the Decatur Police Department, Beltline Church of Christ welcomed in 60 children and infants that were displaced due to the heat Monday.

Decatur Fire and Rescue says that Beltline Church of Christ not only opened its doors to everyone, but the church also made sure everyone’s needs were met and fed them.

