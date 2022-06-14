Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Athens Fire and Rescue working to put out brush fire

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a bush fire.
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a bush fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Fire and Rescue was called to the scene of a brush fire near Huntsville-Browns Ferry Rd. and Lindsay Ln.

Firefighters that were not working today were called in to help fight the fire and man the station in case of other emergency calls.

According to a press release from the City of Athens, firefighters from East Limestone, Piney Chapel and Owens volunteer fire departments responded to help extinguish the fire.

The total acreage impacted has not been specified at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight fatal fire in Madison
62-year-old woman killed in overnight apartment fire in Madison
MCSO responds to fatal shooting in Somerville
Two dead in early morning Morgan County shooting
Tennessee Valley Authority. (PRNewsFoto/Tennessee Valley Authority)
Tennessee Valley Authority cancels call to reduce electric consumption
Redstone Arsenal issued a noise alert.
Redstone Arsenal issues noise alert for explosions
Police lights
Five indicted for death of four-month-old at Red Bay daycare

Latest News

Barbara Billingsley was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase through Owens...
Woman caught driving 121 miles per hour
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says that two people died in a shooting in Somerville.
Two dead after shooting in Morgan County
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
TVA Heat Wave Alert
Emergency Load Curtailment initiated by TVA