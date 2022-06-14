Athens Fire and Rescue working to put out brush fire

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Fire and Rescue was called to the scene of a brush fire near Huntsville-Browns Ferry Rd. and Lindsay Ln.

Firefighters that were not working today were called in to help fight the fire and man the station in case of other emergency calls.

According to a press release from the City of Athens, firefighters from East Limestone, Piney Chapel and Owens volunteer fire departments responded to help extinguish the fire.

The total acreage impacted has not been specified at this time.

