ALEA Trooper involved in crash on I-59

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13, part of I-59 NB was closed due to an accident. That accident involved two cars, one of which belonged to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper.

ALEA says the crash happened when another vehicle struck the Trooper’s vehicle, injuring the on-duty Trooper. Both drivers were taken to a hospital to be treated, according to ALEA.

ALEA reminded people on Facebook to stay alert and move over for law enforcement and emergency vehicles.

No more information has been released at this time, but we will keep this story updated as we receive more information.

