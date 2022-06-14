Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

ALEA Trooper involved in crash on I-59

Trooper injured in crash on I-59
Trooper injured in crash on I-59(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13, part of I-59 NB was closed due to an accident. That accident involved two cars, one of which belonged to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper.

ALEA says the crash happened when another vehicle struck the Trooper’s vehicle, injuring the on-duty Trooper. Both drivers were taken to a hospital to be treated, according to ALEA.

ALEA reminded people on Facebook to stay alert and move over for law enforcement and emergency vehicles.

No more information has been released at this time, but we will keep this story updated as we receive more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight fatal fire in Madison
62-year-old woman killed in overnight apartment fire in Madison
Tennessee Valley Authority. (PRNewsFoto/Tennessee Valley Authority)
Tennessee Valley Authority cancels call to reduce electric consumption
Redstone Arsenal issued a noise alert.
Redstone Arsenal issues noise alert for explosions
Police lights
Five indicted for death of four-month-old at Red Bay daycare
Fretwell was arrested and charged with murder for an incident that occurred last week.
Murder suspect back in custody following escape

Latest News

Huntsville Police officer facing DUI charge to complete intervention program
MCSO responds to fatal shooting in Somerville
One person dead in Morgan County shooting
Five people indicted for death of Red Bay infant.
Five people indicted after four-month old dies in day care
Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.
Montgomery police searching for missing boy
Woman traveling to Ukraine to provide aide.
Woman traveling to Ukraine to provide aide