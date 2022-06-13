Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

You can have your name sent to the moon. Here’s how

NASA will send your name to the moon with the launch of Artemis I.
NASA will send your name to the moon with the launch of Artemis I.(NASA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Have you ever wanted to fly to the moon? Well, now you can at least have your name sent around it!

NASA’s launch of Artemis I will include a flash drive with the names of thousands of people on Earth loaded onto it.

The space agency says Artemis I will be the first uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft and will pave the way toward landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon.

You can visit NASA’s website and enter your name and a PIN to receive a boarding pass.

The boarding pass is complete with information about the launch, including the location, launch vehicle name and spacecraft name.

This pass can be downloaded and printed out for display.

The historic launch of Artemis I is set to take place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida sometime later this year or in 2023.

NASA says the launch will be the first in a series of “increasingly complex” missions to build a long-term human presence at the moon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fretwell was arrested and charged with murder for an incident that occurred last week.
Murder suspect back in custody following escape
Huntsville Police investigating Sunday night shooting on Blue Springs Road
Overnight fatal fire in Madison
62-year-old woman killed in overnight apartment fire in Madison
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Hartselle Police are searching for a theft suspect.
Hartselle thief
Fretwell escaped from Tuscumbia City Jail Saturday afternoon but was recaptured later that day.
Lisa Fretwell recaptured
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Bear market hits Wall Street as stocks, bonds, crypto dive
The incident occurred on Barkley Bridge Road.
1-year-old child airlifted after drowning in Falkville