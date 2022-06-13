Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Tennessee Valley Authority asking customers to reduce electric consumption

Tennessee Valley Authority. (PRNewsFoto/Tennessee Valley Authority)
Tennessee Valley Authority. (PRNewsFoto/Tennessee Valley Authority)(PRNewswire)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With high temperatures forecast for today, the Tennessee Valley Authority is expecting high demand on their system and asks for voluntary curtailment between 2 and 5 p.m.

Customers who wish to participate in voluntary curtailment are urged to reduce electric consumption by avoiding the use of major appliances and turning off needed lights.

The Tennessee Valley Authority says that it will be expecting voluntary curtailment to remain in effect through Friday.

Curtailment will be entirely voluntary.

To view the forecast for upcoming weather, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fretwell was arrested and charged with murder for an incident that occurred last week.
Murder suspect back in custody following escape
Huntsville Police investigating Sunday night shooting on Blue Springs Road
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Overnight fatal fire in Madison
One killed in overnight apartment fire in Madison

Latest News

Hartselle Police are searching for a theft suspect.
Hartselle thief
Pickett was arrested in Scottsboro after officers discovered a warrant from Tennessee.
Scottsboro police arrest man with warrant for homicide
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Wesley Van Horn was among 31 Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho.
Alabama man arrested near Northern Idaho Pride event
One person died in an apartment fire overnight.
Deadly fire overnight