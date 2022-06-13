Tennessee Valley Authority asking customers to reduce electric consumption

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With high temperatures forecast for today, the Tennessee Valley Authority is expecting high demand on their system and asks for voluntary curtailment between 2 and 5 p.m.

Customers who wish to participate in voluntary curtailment are urged to reduce electric consumption by avoiding the use of major appliances and turning off needed lights.

The Tennessee Valley Authority says that it will be expecting voluntary curtailment to remain in effect through Friday.

Curtailment will be entirely voluntary.

