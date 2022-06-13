Deals
Tennessee execution pause through 2022 could last longer

By JONATHAN MATTISE
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has ordered an independent investigation of the state’s lethal injections and paused all executions through the end of the year.

He did so after putting an April execution on hold because he learned the drugs hadn’t been tested as required.

Now, court records make it clear that Tennessee’s problems are more extensive and complicated than state officials initially acknowledged.

Issues ranged from compounding of the drugs to testing, storing and administering them.

Robert Dunham of the Death Penalty Information Center says the extensive issues and an agreement in court likely mean executions will be on hold past 2022, possibly even for several years.

