Scottsboro police arrest man with warrant for homicide

Pickett was arrested in Scottsboro after officers discovered a warrant from Tennessee.
Pickett was arrested in Scottsboro after officers discovered a warrant from Tennessee.(Scottsboro Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested a man that had a warrant for homicide in Tennessee during a traffic stop Monday morning.

According to the Scottsboro Police Department, Jarrod Pickett was in possession of methamphetamine, spice, and controlled pills and was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Pickett was arrested and charged with three counts of substance and drug paraphernalia possession, receiving stolen property, fugitive from justice and obscuring the identity of a vehicle. Pickett was transferred to the Jackson County Jail where he is being held on a $55,500 bond.

