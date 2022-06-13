Redstone Arsenal issues noise alert for explosions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be conducting ordnance testing and detonation activities Tuesday that will cause loud explosions.

According to the press release from Redstone Arsenal, the activities will start Tuesday and go through Thursday. The release also says that the explosions could result in louder than normal noise levels throughout the area.

The noise alert was issued to warn people of the explosions, they say that residents should not be concerned as the testing will adhere to all safety standards.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.