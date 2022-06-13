Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Redstone Arsenal issues noise alert for explosions

Redstone Arsenal
Redstone Arsenal
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be conducting ordnance testing and detonation activities Tuesday that will cause loud explosions.

According to the press release from Redstone Arsenal, the activities will start Tuesday and go through Thursday. The release also says that the explosions could result in louder than normal noise levels throughout the area.

The noise alert was issued to warn people of the explosions, they say that residents should not be concerned as the testing will adhere to all safety standards.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fretwell was arrested and charged with murder for an incident that occurred last week.
Murder suspect back in custody following escape
Huntsville Police investigating Sunday night shooting on Blue Springs Road
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Overnight fatal fire in Madison
One killed in overnight apartment fire in Madison

Latest News

Tennessee Valley Authority. (PRNewsFoto/Tennessee Valley Authority)
Tennessee Valley Authority asking customers to reduce electric consumption
Injured Franklin County dog looking for new, forever home
Injured Franklin County dog faces physical challenges as shelter searches for forever home
Patriot Front member
Patriot Front members
(PRNewsfoto/Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ame)
Huntsville native to be honored by Big Brothers Big Sisters