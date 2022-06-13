One killed in overnight apartment fire in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead following an apartment fire in Madison on Monday morning.

According to an official with Madison Fire & Rescue, units responded to the fire at Windscape Apartments around 12:15 a.m. on June 13. The official said no other injuries were sustained in the fire.

Fire investigators are on the scene now trying to determine the cause. At least eight units were needed to get the fire under control.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

