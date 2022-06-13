Injured Franklin County dog faces physical challenges as shelter searches for forever home

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - In May, a dog named Angel was found shot and her snout taped shut in Franklin County. Investigators are still trying to determine who is responsible for the injuries.

Saturday afternoon her foster mom brought her to the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services shelter. Cheryl Jones the shelter director says, that the previous foster was only going to take care of her for a few days.

“She has come out of this she has no idea that she was ever abused and she doesn’t realize she is special she thinks she is a normal dog,” Chapel King, a volunteer at the shelter said.

Caring for a dog like Angel requires extra care because she needs help daily to do the most basic functions.

“Especially for Angel...she has the wheelchair but because of the bullet in her spine she doesn’t have control of her back legs and she has to have assistance with urination and defecating it’s not hard but it does require someone to do it for her,” Cheryl Jones said.

Those caring for Angel say the biggest hurdle when it comes to people fostering her is the wheelchair. They have difficulty taking her in and out of it. For people with back problems, that can be challenging. Someone young would be able to do that task to help Angel.

“It can be more than what most people are looking for but I’m certain that there’s someone out there who would be really good for her,” said Jones.

The next step for Angel is getting a family to adopt her. Contact the Florence animal shelter for more details.

