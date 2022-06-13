Deals
Huntsville Police respond to Sunday night shooting

(Source: MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers responded to a shooting Sunday just before 7 p.m.

Officers say the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Blue Springs Road.

Don Webster with HEMSI tells WAFF the shooting happened at the Blue Spring Village shopping center. He says it is unclear whether the shooting happened inside or outside of a business.

Police say one victim, a male, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No details have been provided about a suspect or any arrests.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

