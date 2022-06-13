Huntsville native to be honored by Big Brothers Big Sisters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 21, Big Brothers Big Sister of America will celebrate and honor some alumni of the program. Included in that celebration will be Huntsville native, Tory Green.

Green is a Secret Service agent that was a little in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley program and is currently on its board of directors.

Green served as an officer for the Huntsville City Police before leaving for the Secret Service. He is an Athens State University Graduate and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

He will be a member of the inaugural class of the National Alumni Hall of Fame. Green now has a wife and three daughters, serves as a volunteer with the Boy Scouts and still has a close friendship with his big.

