HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department posted pictures on Facebook of a man that is believed to have stolen from Lowe’s.

According to the post, the man is suspected of stealing from Lowe’s and then leaving in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigator Tania Burgess at 256-751-4915.

