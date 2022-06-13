Florence community leaders meet to discuss gun violence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Community members including the mayor and people with a criminal history attended the service that discussed the mass shootings across the country.

Recent gun violence in the community was also discussed at the event things like the Jokers Kitchen shootings that occurred nearby in Sheffield.

Florence Mayor Andrew Betterton was at the meeting and said that the issue is not just guns but also mental health, drugs and alcohol.

Pastor Michael Timberlake Jr. says that he wants Florence to be, “a community in unity.”

Timberlake Jr. also said that’s plans to hold more events similar to the one that was held over the weekend with the goal of stopping gun violence.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.