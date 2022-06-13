Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Excessive Heat Levels

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for excessive heat across the Tennessee Valley both today and tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be topping out in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures over 106 degrees, so make sure you are limiting your time outdoors and staying hydrated. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon until 6 pm covering areas mainly near and east of I-65. We’ll be staying mainly dry throughout the afternoon and evening hours with the exception of an isolated pop-up shower or storm. Overnight lows will remain warm and muggy as we dip into the mid 70s.

More heat and humidity will be on the way throughout much of your work week, but we could have some brief relief each day as isolated to scattered showers and storm chances creep back in the forecast. It is important though to still practice heat safety with highs remaining in the low and mid 90s, and heat indices still well into the triple digits.

Some better relief from the heat will be arriving toward your Father’s Day weekend as a cold front approaches the region. Highs will still likely be in the lower 90s, but with drier air and lower dewpoints filtering in, feels like temperatures will be much closer to actual air temperature.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fretwell was arrested and charged with murder for an incident that occurred last week.
Murder suspect back in custody following escape
Huntsville Police investigating Sunday night shooting on Blue Springs Road
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Overnight fatal fire in Madison
One killed in overnight apartment fire in Madison

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF Weather June 13 at noon
WAFF Heat Index
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous heat in the forecast on Monday
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Excessive Heat Monday and Tuesday