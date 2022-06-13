FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Excessive Heat Levels

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for excessive heat across the Tennessee Valley both today and tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be topping out in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures over 106 degrees, so make sure you are limiting your time outdoors and staying hydrated. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon until 6 pm covering areas mainly near and east of I-65. We’ll be staying mainly dry throughout the afternoon and evening hours with the exception of an isolated pop-up shower or storm. Overnight lows will remain warm and muggy as we dip into the mid 70s.

More heat and humidity will be on the way throughout much of your work week, but we could have some brief relief each day as isolated to scattered showers and storm chances creep back in the forecast. It is important though to still practice heat safety with highs remaining in the low and mid 90s, and heat indices still well into the triple digits.

Some better relief from the heat will be arriving toward your Father’s Day weekend as a cold front approaches the region. Highs will still likely be in the lower 90s, but with drier air and lower dewpoints filtering in, feels like temperatures will be much closer to actual air temperature.

