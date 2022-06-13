FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for dangerous heat

Today and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for potentially dangerous heat!

We will start off this Monday morning very muggy with temperatures and dew points in the middle 70s under fair skies. Plenty of sunshine and a southwest will quickly boost our temperatures into the middle 90s during the afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from noon until 6 PM today for a heat index over 106 degrees at times. Heat safety and hydration will be very important this week! Make sure to take breaks from outside activities and find some air conditioning to cool down, especially during the afternoon. Any strenuous outdoor activities or exercise should be done early in the day or after sunset. Make sure you know the signs of both heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Skies stay mainly clear tonight with warm and muggy lows in the middle 70s. Tuesday will be a repeat of today with sunny skies and the heat index climbing over 106 degrees. A few showers and storms may develop on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will also be very hot and humid with the heat index in the triple digits. Scattered showers and storms will develop Wednesday afternoon.

