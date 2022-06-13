Deals
Financial Friday: Staying Safe While Using Money Transfer Apps

WAFF's Haley Baker reporting
By Haley Baker
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Money transfer apps can be convenient however, convenience often comes with risks. So we talked to an expert. Ashish Baria is a Senior Assistant Vice President of Information Security at Redstone Federal Credit Union. He offered some tips you need to consider if you plan on using a money transfer app.

  • Research Provider: Do your homework and look up the provider before you transfer your hard-earned cash using any platform. Make sure it’s a reputable provider.
  • Strong Password and Added Security: Always use strong passwords and make sure to enable Multi-Factor Authentication for an additional layer of protection. Check your security settings and set up additional settings like a pin number, multi-factor authentication, face id, etc.
  • Trust, but verify: Before you press send, make sure you confirm the person’s username, phone number, or any other identifiers. Since these payments are instant and irreversible, scammers often take the payment, delete their accounts and disappear instantly. If you are in doubt, send a small amount to make sure it’s the right person before sending a large amount.
  • Avoid Public Wi-Fi: Avoid transferring cash or doing any financial transaction using public wifi networks. You should use your own Wi-Fi or cellular data network. Public Wi-Fi should be avoided whenever completing any financial transactions.
  • Adjust privacy settings: By default, some apps display your payment history to the public. Make sure you go through and fine-tune your privacy settings to protect your information and make your transaction history private. Choose to receive push notifications, emails, or text messages so that you are notified of each transaction on your account.
  • Bottom Line: Money transfer apps can be convenient and safe as long as you are vigilant.

For more ways to save, be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

