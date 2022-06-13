Court documents reveal more on previously escaped Tuscumbia inmate.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Court documents are revealing more about a woman who was recaptured after escaping the Tuscumbia City Jail on June 11.

Lisa Ann Fretwell was initially arrested and charged with manslaughter after her boyfriend, Travis Eugene Snipes, was shot and killed on June 9. Investigators first responded to a shooting call at a residence on Underwood Mountain Road that day. They were told by Fretwell that she had wrestled with Snipes over a 12-guage shotgun when the gun went off and killed him.

Fretwell claimed that she was abused by Snipes and he had threatened to kill her. Fretwell claimed after Snipes was shot, she dropped the gun and laid a blanket over his body before calling 911.

After investigators reviewed the scene at the residence, Fretwell was taken to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

During the interview investigators said Fretwell changed her story about how she obtained the weapon. During the interview, Fretwell claimed the gun was in her car. When she returned to the home on June 9, she claimed that Snipes was, “pushing, strangling and threatening to kill her as she was walking to her vehicle which was parked in the front yard”.

Fretwell said she the took the gun out of her vehicle and pointed it at Snipes. At that point, Snipes grabbed the barrel of the gun and they began wrestling.

While Fretwell and Snipes were wrestling, she said the gun went off and killed Snipes.

An autopsy of Snipes’ body was conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville. Court documents cite the medical examiner as saying it’s impossible for Snipes to have been wrestling with Fretwell. The medical examiner said Snipes was closer to four feet away from the muzzle of the gun when it was fired.

