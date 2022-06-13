Athens Fire and Rescue requests that people stop painting fire hydrants

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Fire and Rescue is requesting that residents stop painting fire hydrants.

According to Athens Fire and Rescue, there have been several issues with residents painting fire hydrants so they don’t stick out from the color scheme of their house. The hydrants are city property and Athens Fire and Rescue advises people that painting fire hydrants could cause issues with fire response.

Fire hydrants are color coded by water pressure and changing that color could cause harm to first responders.

