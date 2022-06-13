Deals
Alabama Supreme Court sets execution date for inmate

The Alabama Supreme Court has set an execution date for inmate Joe Nathan James Jr.
The Alabama Supreme Court has set an execution date for inmate Joe Nathan James Jr.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has set an execution date of July 28 for a man convicted of killing his one-time girlfriend after breaking into her home in Jefferson County almost three decades ago.

Joe Nathan James Jr. would become the second Alabama inmate put to death this year unless a court intervenes.

The 49-year-old James was sentenced to die after being convicted of capital murder during a burglary in the killing of his one-time girlfriend, Faith Hall, in Birmingham.

James was first convicted of murder and sentenced to die in 1996 and again during a retrial in 1999.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

