1-year-old child airlifted after drowning in Falkville

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a drowning call of a one-year-old child in Falkville on Monday.

The incident occurred on Barkley Bridge Road. First responders arrived on scene and provided CPR to the child.

The child was airlifted to Birmingham.

At this time, the status of the child is unknown.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

