Sunday Morning Forecast

Another day in the upper 80s, but slightly warmer than 24 hours ago. Dry today with highs beginning to soar.

A Heat Streak for next week, as we track the 90s and excessive heat across North Alabama. Heat indices will be in the triple digits and dangerously hot. Heat safety is a MUST Sunday through Wednesday and for the rest of the summer months.

In the next 10 days we will see less chances for rain, but hot temperatures settling in.

