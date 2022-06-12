Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Forecast

Sunday
Sunday(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another day in the upper 80s, but slightly warmer than 24 hours ago. Dry today with highs beginning to soar.

A Heat Streak for next week, as we track the 90s and excessive heat across North Alabama. Heat indices will be in the triple digits and dangerously hot. Heat safety is a MUST Sunday through Wednesday and for the rest of the summer months.

In the next 10 days we will see less chances for rain, but hot temperatures settling in.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fretwell was arrested and charged with murder for an incident that occurred last week.
UPDATE: Murder suspect back in custody following escape
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Sherman Nicholas Pierce
Arab man wanted for shooting at police officers on Friday
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Next Week
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF Weather June 11 at 5 a.m.
Heat Streak
Saturday Morning Forecast
WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast