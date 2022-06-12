Deals
Rod Smith hired as new Jacksonville State offensive coordinator

Jacksonville State University announced that Rod Smith will be the new offensive coordinator for the Gamecocks football team.(Source: jsugamecocks on Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University announced that Rod Smith will be the new offensive coordinator for the Gamecocks football team.

Smith previously served as an analyst at Virginia and Penn State before coming to Jacksonville State. He previously served under coach Rich Rodriguez as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona, and quarterbacks coach at Michigan. Smith has also had coaching stints at South Florida, Indiana, and Illinois.

Smith played quarterback at Glennville State College, where he played for coach Rodriguez.

Smith replaces former offensive coordinator Calvin Magee, who passed away in May.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

