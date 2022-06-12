Deals
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Excessive Heat Monday and Tuesday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Another gorgeous day across the Tennessee Valley as the weekend comes to a close with temperatures warmer than yesterday in the low 90s. Expect us to stay mostly dry as we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours with the exception of an isolated pop-up shower or storm in portions of middle Tennessee and far northwestern Alabama. Conditions will remain warm and muggy overnight with overnight lows dipping into the low and mid 70s.

Plan on more excessive heat as we head into your upcoming work week with FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS on both Monday and Tuesday with an upper level ridge building across the region. This will allow temperatures to soar into the mid and upper 90s with feels like temperatures anywhere between 105 and 110 degrees, so heat safety practices will be a must. A Heat Advisory is in place mainly near and west of I-65 for Monday from noon until 6 pm.

The rest of the week still looks fairly hot with the possibility of triple-digit heat indices, but isolated to scattered shower and storm chances will start creeping back in the forecast providing some periods of relief at least. Models are still indicating a weak cold front moving in toward the end of the week bringing better relief from the heat.

