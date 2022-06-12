Deals
Escaped inmate from Escambia County

Inmate Edward Williams
Inmate Edward Williams(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On June 12, around 9:20 a.m. an inmate escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility in Escambia County.

Inmate Edward Williams is 41 years old, six-foot-one and weighs 143 pounds according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. His clothing at the time of escape would be a tan state inmate uniform.

Williams was sentenced on April 6, 2004 for robbery in Jefferson County.

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact local authorities or ADOC at (800) 831-8825

