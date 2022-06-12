Deals
Auburn beats Oregon State 7-5 in Game 1 of super regional

Auburn's Cole Foster slides past Oregon State's Gavin Logan to score during the third inning of...
Auburn's Cole Foster slides past Oregon State's Gavin Logan to score during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Auburn's Cole Foster(Amanda Loman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Sonny DiChiara hit a two-run home run, Brody Moore’s sacrifice fly in the top of the third gave Auburn the lead for good and the Tigers bullpen allowed just one run over 8 1/3 innings of relief in their 7-5 win over Oregon State in Game 1 of the best-of-three Corvallis Super Regional.

No. 14 seed Auburn (41-19) can clinch a berth in the College World Series with a win in Game 2.

Cole Foster scored on Moore’s fly ball to right in the third to make it 5-4. Cooper Hjerpe, a finalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy, was originally scheduled to start for No. 3 seed Oregon State (47-17) but was replaced by Jake Phennigs due to an undisclosed illness.

