Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

US Marshals: 3 arrested for killing student in Lebron James-founded school parking lot

Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from bottom-left: Tyler Stafford, Donovan Jones, Deshawn Stafford Jr.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Avery Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced three men have been arrested for the death of a student who was beaten outside LeBron James’ I Promise School.

Ethan Liming, 17, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. on June 2 in the school parking lot after his friends called 911, according to Akron police.

Akron police said Ethan Liming, 17, was found dead outside LeBron James’ I Promise School on...
Akron police said Ethan Liming, 17, was found dead outside LeBron James’ I Promise School on June 2. (Source: Akron Public Schools)

WOIO reports that U.S. Marshalls arrested 21-year-old Donovon Jones, 19-year-old Tyler Stafford and 20-year-old Deshawn Stafford Jr.

Authorities said they tracked the three suspects to homes in the area where they were taken into custody.

The Akron Police Department said Liming was knocked unconscious and brutally assaulted during a fight. Police Chief Stephen Mylett said the altercation began after Liming and three others arrived at the school parking lot and started firing a gel blaster gun at people on a basketball court.

The police chief also shared that through their investigation, the incident was not a hate crime.

On Saturday, officials with the U.S. Marshals and the city of Akron shared the following statements regarding the arrests:

“Ethan’s senseless and tragic death has touched every person in our community. These arrests would not have been possible without the dedication of our Akron Police Department and their collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. They have worked around the clock on this case and I thank them for their tireless efforts. My thoughts and prayers remain with the entire Liming family at this time.” — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan

“I am happy to report that today, officers with the Akron Police Department, made several arrests in connection with the death of Ethan Liming. We thank the members of the community for their outpouring of support that helped investigators throughout this investigation. We will continue to follow any leads that will result in bringing those responsible for Ethan’s death to justice. While I believe the news of the arrests will be welcomed by Ethan’s family and loved ones, we all recognize that nothing will bring Ethan back. Violence in this country must stop. We are losing too many lives to senseless acts of violence.” — Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett

“The U.S. Marshals Service will continue to provide all necessary resources to help our partners at the Akron Police Department to combat violent crime. This crime impacted an entire community and we stand alongside the community in seeking justice for Ethan.” — U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott

LeBron James’ I Promise School is a part of the Akron Public School District, serving students in third through seventh grades.

According to Akron Public Schools, Liming was a rising senior at Firestone Community Learning Center in the Academy of Design.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Madison man killed in single-vehicle crash near Harvest
Sherman Nicholas Pierce
Arab man wanted for shooting at police officers on Friday
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison

Latest News

Workers set up for the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the White House, in...
Thousands take to US streets demanding action on gun laws
A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the...
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Giuliani, one of Donald Trump’s primary lawyers during the then-president's failed efforts to...
Rudy Giuliani faces ethics charges over Trump election role
A woman gets a drink of water during commencement at UC Davis. The university canceled the...
Large portions of US under heat alerts this weekend