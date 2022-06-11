Saturday Morning Forecast

Happy Saturday everyone!

Looks like cloud coverage has mostly cleared overnight, leaving us with temperatures hovering in the 60s to start off.

A few isolated showers and storms are still possible this afternoon.

Another day in the 80s, but slightly warmer than 24 hours ago… its onward and upward from here. Dry for a good chunk of your weekend, and as we see skies dry up, temperatures begin to soar.

A Heat Streak for next week, as we track the 90s and excessive heat across North Alabama. Heat indices will be in the triple digits and dangerously hot. Heat safety is a MUST Sunday through Wednesday and for the rest of the summer months.

In the next 10 days we will see less chances for rain, but hot temperatures settling in.

