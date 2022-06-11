New drainage project takes on Five Points flooding problem.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Many people in the Five Points area in Huntsville fret every time it rains. Homeowners say flooding is guaranteed every time we get heavy rain, but city leaders believe they have a plan to alleviate the problem.

“We have episodes where it’s rained several days in a row and the water just comes rushing out when you look out the window it actually looks like a river it’s that deep,” explains Sonya Teague, she has lived in the Five Points area for about 20 years now and dealt with flooding every major rain event.

“If you can’t exit your driveway and you can’t go shopping, you can’t go to work. It’s scary, it’s really scary,” said Teague.

Shane Davis, the Urban and Economic Development Director for Huntsville, is in charge of fixing the flooding problem. He says the city recently conducted a Five Points drainage basin study. They want to find a solution now and in the future.

“We just want to increase the capacity, we’re a growing city. Certainly, the downtown area is becoming intensified and we just want to be able to handle the density.”

The city council approved the first step in the plan Thursday night. They want to replace the culvert in Five Points with a larger one to handle more stormwater runoff. It starts on Pratt Ave., goes down Ward Ave. until Dement St.

Davis says this is necessary as the city grows.

“More development is coming to the area we want to prepare for the drainage system to not only handle the new development but also increase the capacity for the existing neighborhoods”

He says construction should start in late fall and last for about six months. Davis explains construction will be done in phases so busy streets like Pratt Ave. won’t be closed for too long at a time.

