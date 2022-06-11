Murder suspect escapes Tuscumbia City Jail
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was arrested and charged with murder earlier this week has escaped from the Tuscumbia City Jail.
The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that an inmate by the name of Lisa Fretwell escaped the jail around 2 p.m. Saturday.
The post describes Fretwell as a 5-foot-7-inch woman weighing around 170 pounds with bleached blonde hair.
According to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, she previously lived on Underwood Mt. Rd. in Tuscumbia.
Fretwell was arrested earlier this week after a shooting incident on Underwood Mt. Rd. that took the life of a male subject.
Anyone with information regarding Fretwell is urged to call 911. The post emphasizes that you should not approach her if you see her.
