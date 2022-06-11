Murder suspect escapes Tuscumbia City Jail

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was arrested and charged with murder earlier this week has escaped from the Tuscumbia City Jail.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that an inmate by the name of Lisa Fretwell escaped the jail around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The post describes Fretwell as a 5-foot-7-inch woman weighing around 170 pounds with bleached blonde hair.

According to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, she previously lived on Underwood Mt. Rd. in Tuscumbia.

Fretwell was arrested earlier this week after a shooting incident on Underwood Mt. Rd. that took the life of a male subject.

BOLO - ESCAPED Female Inmate from Tuscumbia City Jail about 2pm today June 11th LISA ANN FRETWELL 5'7" / 165 to 175... Posted by Colbert Co Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 11, 2022

Anyone with information regarding Fretwell is urged to call 911. The post emphasizes that you should not approach her if you see her.

