Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Man who shot at officers considered armed and dangerous

Police still searching for Arab shooting suspect.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arab and Guntersville police are still trying to locate the person who shot at an officer during a chase on Friday.

Sherman Nicholas Pierce from Arab is considered an armed and dangerous person and is wanted for attempted murder.

Earlier Friday, patrol units, boats and a helicopter were searching for the suspect near the Beech Creek boat dock. Around midnight Friday, an Arab police officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver of a car did not obey.

That chase left the city of Arab and ended at a boat dock in Marshall County on Warrenton Road.

Arab Chief of Police, Shayne Washburn, described what took place when officers attempted to perform traffic stop.

”[Pierce] Turned onto Warrenton road [while] officers were still in pursuit,” Washburn said. “At this time, the suspect driver then began firing back at the officers. One of the rounds did strike a police car. It hit on the passenger side mirror. Luckily the officer was not injured.”

Officers said the driver went off the road and got his car stuck at the boat ramp. Then the suspect got out and ran into the tree line.

Police and deputies searched with K-9s, but were unable to locate the man.

At this time the search is still continuing. If anyone with information or knows of Pierce’s whereabouts, contact the Arab Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
House fire in Guntersville
Lake house under construction destroyed in Guntersville
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Madison man killed in single-vehicle crash near Harvest

Latest News

Madison County to get new judge.
Madison County to get new judge
Police still searching for Arab shooting suspect.
Police still searching for Arab shooting suspect
Madison County to get new judge.
Madison Co. to get new judge
Universities upping cost of attendance.
Universities upping cost of attendance