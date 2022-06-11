Man who shot at officers considered armed and dangerous

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arab and Guntersville police are still trying to locate the person who shot at an officer during a chase on Friday.

Sherman Nicholas Pierce from Arab is considered an armed and dangerous person and is wanted for attempted murder.

Earlier Friday, patrol units, boats and a helicopter were searching for the suspect near the Beech Creek boat dock. Around midnight Friday, an Arab police officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver of a car did not obey.

That chase left the city of Arab and ended at a boat dock in Marshall County on Warrenton Road.

Arab Chief of Police, Shayne Washburn, described what took place when officers attempted to perform traffic stop.

”[Pierce] Turned onto Warrenton road [while] officers were still in pursuit,” Washburn said. “At this time, the suspect driver then began firing back at the officers. One of the rounds did strike a police car. It hit on the passenger side mirror. Luckily the officer was not injured.”

Officers said the driver went off the road and got his car stuck at the boat ramp. Then the suspect got out and ran into the tree line.

Police and deputies searched with K-9s, but were unable to locate the man.

At this time the search is still continuing. If anyone with information or knows of Pierce’s whereabouts, contact the Arab Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.