FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Next Week

A beautiful day to kick off your weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid and upper 80s across the Tennessee Valley. Expect us to stay dry as we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. Skies will be mostly clear and overnight lows will be dipping into the mid and upper 60s.

More heat and humidity will be on the way as we round out the weekend on Sunday with a strong upper level ridge building across the region. Plan on afternoon highs to be a bit warmer as we top out in the low to mid 90s with dry conditions prevailing. Temperatures will continue to soar as we head into your upcoming work week with highs likely in the mid to upper 90s and dangerous heat indices possibly nearing between 105 and 110 degrees. Make sure you are practicing heat safety by limiting your time outdoors and staying hydrated.

Midweek through the end of the week still looks hot, but we could see some brief relief each day with cloud cover and the chance for isolated showers and storms coming back into the forecast. Models are hinting at some relief from the heat by the end of the week, but confidence at this time is rather low. We’ll be sure and finetune the forecast in the next upcoming days.

