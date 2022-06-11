Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Amber Alert: East Texas child abducted, ‘in grave or immediate danger’

Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue in...
Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue in Groves where police say he was taken Blake Robertson, 34.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVES, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a toddler abducted in East Texas.

Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue in Groves where officials say he was taken by Blake Robertson, 34.

Law enforcement believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

The boy is described as 3′6″ tall, 70 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes and wearing a gray Timberland shirt and black shorts with scars on his arms, stomach and legs.

Robertson is described as 6′, 222 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes and has several tattoos on upper body.

Law enforcement believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is to call 911 or 409-722-4965.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Madison man killed in single-vehicle crash near Harvest
Sherman Nicholas Pierce
Arab man wanted for shooting at police officers on Friday
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison

Latest News

An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Fretwell was arrested and charged with murder for an incident that occurred last week.
Murder suspect escapes Tuscumbia City Jail
FILE - A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft flies at Marine Corps Air Facility at Marine Corps...
Son of former LA Dodger Steve Sax among 5 Marines killed
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3...
Amber Alert: 2-year-old girl reported missing in Georgia