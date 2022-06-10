Why we want to enroll at Sand Castle University

GULF SHORES, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For Gulf Shores native Janel Hawkins, building a sandcastle wasn’t something that came easy for her.

In fact, though she grew up at the beach, she didn’t give the hobby much thought until she got a job in college working for a sand sculpting business. After graduation, she decided to take the trade back home and start up her own company, Sand Castle University.

Not only has the business taken off, but so have Hawkins’ TikToks. After she posted a few TikToks under the name Sand_Castle_University, the videos blew up with many reaching millions of views. Some of the most popular ones include her process of building castles and sculptures and smashing them after she’s done.

Sand Castle University offers customs sculptures and castles, group lessons and more. Hawkins teaches you all the keys to getting the perfect sand, mastering the mix and even lets you get creative with your artwork.

If you’re planning a trip to the beach anytime soon, Sand Castle University has locations in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan.

For more information and to build your own castle, visit SandCastleU.com.

