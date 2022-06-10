Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

What to sip on at Four Knights Coffee Company

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAB, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tennessee Valley Living asked you to vote for your favorite coffee shop in Marshall County and you answered!

If you’re looking for something good to sip on, look no further than Four Knights Coffee Company in Arab.

The coffee shop is family owned and keeps the town caffeinated while offering a cozy spot to hang out or get some work done. Check out the cold brew drinks or satisfy your sweet tooth with a milkshake!

Visit Four Knights at 109 N. Main Street in Arab.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
House fire in Guntersville
Lake house under construction destroyed in Guntersville
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Crash involving school bus, truck in Madison County
Multiple students suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus, truck on Maysville Road