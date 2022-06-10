What to sip on at Four Knights Coffee Company

ARAB, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tennessee Valley Living asked you to vote for your favorite coffee shop in Marshall County and you answered!

If you’re looking for something good to sip on, look no further than Four Knights Coffee Company in Arab.

The coffee shop is family owned and keeps the town caffeinated while offering a cozy spot to hang out or get some work done. Check out the cold brew drinks or satisfy your sweet tooth with a milkshake!

Visit Four Knights at 109 N. Main Street in Arab.

