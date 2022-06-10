UNA to vote on 5% tuition increase

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama will vote Friday on a tuition increase for undergrads.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, UNA has gone three straight years without changing the cost per credit hour. Now, the Board of Trustees is considering a 5% tuition hike for the upcoming academic year.

On Thursday, the board’s Finance, Facilities, and Personnel Committee unanimously approved recommending the increase for various reasons.

According to Evan Thornton, Vice President for Business and Financial Affairs, the university is operating on a deficit. School officials say UNA receives the lowest amount of funding from the state out of any university in Alabama.

If the tuition increase is approved, the cost would be $340 per credit hour for in-state, undergraduate students, or $10,200 per year for an in-state student taking 15 credit hours.

Thornton told the Times Daily that the university has been working to help students by increasing scholarship opportunities for them.

The upcoming academic year budget proposal calls for more than $26 million in scholarships, which is up from approximately $18.55 million from the 2021-22 academic year, according to the Times Daily.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.