HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A section of Cherry Tree Road between Berkley Road and Esslinger Drive will close for drainage improvements.

The closure is expected to begin June 14, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. until June 24.

Residents will have local access. The City of Huntsville will detour traffic to Cobb, Berkley and Burress roads.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.