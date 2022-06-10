Deals
Preparing for heat advisory temperatures this summer

Heat safety heading into First Alert weather days.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The First Alert is out for high heat in the forecast.

Temperatures are climbing into the 90s and higher and people need to begin preparing and the elderly population is a main concern during heat waves.

Chief Operations Officer of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., Don Webster, said people need to take the proper precautions with the temperatures on the rise this month.

“A lot of them are worried about their income,” Webster said. “So they keep their air conditioning off or they don’t have air conditioning themselves and they may not be able to have fans.”

People that are not acclimated to high temperatures are at risk. Staying hydrated is one of the best ways to avoiding health issues involving heat.

“What we do is we encourage people to prepare if they’re going to be out all day, they need to drink plenty of fluids before they even start their days work outside,” Webster said.

If you want to spend a lot of time outside make sure you take frequent breaks.

Avoid being in direct sunlight for prolonged periods and apply sunblock to avoid getting burnt. The proper clothing and can help avoid burns and over heating.

“Wear proper clothing, white, light-colored loose fitting where the air can circulate in it,” Webster said. “Wear a ball cap.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

