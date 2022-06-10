Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Marshall Co. Chief of Corrections passes away

Marshall Co. Chief of Corrections passes away.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - According to our news partners at The Advertiser-Gleam, the Marshall County Chief of Corrections, Matt Cooper, passed away on Friday after a brief illness.

The 58-year-old chief was named “Administrator of the Year” by the National Institute for Jail Operations in 2021.

From The Advertiser-Gleam, Marshall County Chief Deputy, Steve Guthrie, said Cooper was an integral piece in training new jail officers.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
House fire in Guntersville
Lake house under construction destroyed in Guntersville
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Madison man killed in single-vehicle crash near Harvest

Latest News

Timeline says medical marijuana could be expected by 2023.
Medical marijuana timeline update
Mississippi officer killed in the line of duty
Mississippi officer killed in the line of duty
Marshall Co. Chief of Corrections passes away.
Marshall Co. Chief of Corrections passes away
Gadsden officer-involved shooting update.
Gadsden officer-involved shooting update