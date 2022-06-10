Marshall Co. Chief of Corrections passes away.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - According to our news partners at The Advertiser-Gleam, the Marshall County Chief of Corrections, Matt Cooper, passed away on Friday after a brief illness.

The 58-year-old chief was named “Administrator of the Year” by the National Institute for Jail Operations in 2021.

From The Advertiser-Gleam, Marshall County Chief Deputy, Steve Guthrie, said Cooper was an integral piece in training new jail officers.

