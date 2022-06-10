Deals
Madison man killed in single-vehicle crash near Harvest

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, a Madison man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Harvest.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash occurred at 12:13 a.m. on June 10. The trooper said Freddie Louis Copeland, age 38, was ejected from the Jeep Wrangler he was driving after leaving the roadway and hitting a culvert. Copeland was not using his seatbelt, according to the release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The crash occurred on Wall Triana Highway near Dexter Circle.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

