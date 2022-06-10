Madison County Sheriff’s Office: investigators need help identifying golf course theft suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a person wanted in relation to alleged thefts of credit and debit cards at an area golf course.

According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, investigators are looking to identify the man in the picture at the top of this story. Investigators say the suspect burglarized vehicles at Colonial Golf Course in Meridianville taking credit and debit cards. Additionally, investigators say the suspect used the stolen cards to purchase thousands of dollars of goods.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Stamm with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8820.

