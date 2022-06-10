Madison County to get new judge.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state of Alabama approved a new judge for Madison County on Friday.

The State Judicial Commission is now taking an open judge’s position from Jefferson County and moving it to Madison County. This move is effective immediately.

At this time, the Madison County Commission is taking applications from qualified attorneys to fill the job.

Madison County Commission Chairman, Dale Strong, said this has been a long process to get another position for Madison County.

“This has been a 20-year process,” Strong said. “The 23rd Circuit Judicial Branch covers all of Madison County. Currently 11 judges. “

“We have been needing additional judges because of the population increase,” Strong added. “Currently in Madison County, our judges see the highest case load of any judge in the state of Alabama.”

The interviews for the position will begin at the end of this month.

