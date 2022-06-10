Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Madison County to get new judge

Madison County to get new judge.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state of Alabama approved a new judge for Madison County on Friday.

The State Judicial Commission is now taking an open judge’s position from Jefferson County and moving it to Madison County. This move is effective immediately.

At this time, the Madison County Commission is taking applications from qualified attorneys to fill the job.

Madison County Commission Chairman, Dale Strong, said this has been a long process to get another position for Madison County.

“This has been a 20-year process,” Strong said. “The 23rd Circuit Judicial Branch covers all of Madison County. Currently 11 judges. “

“We have been needing additional judges because of the population increase,” Strong added. “Currently in Madison County, our judges see the highest case load of any judge in the state of Alabama.”

The interviews for the position will begin at the end of this month.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
House fire in Guntersville
Lake house under construction destroyed in Guntersville
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Madison man killed in single-vehicle crash near Harvest

Latest News

Police still searching for Arab shooting suspect.
Police still searching for Arab shooting suspect
Madison County to get new judge.
Madison Co. to get new judge
Universities upping cost of attendance.
Universities upping cost of attendance
Timeline says medical marijuana could be expected by 2023.
Medical marijuana timeline update