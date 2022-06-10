Deals
Huntsville’s Black Restaurant Week is in full swing

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Who’s hungry? Because we’re getting ready to eat!

Black Restaurant Week Huntsville is in full swing ready to celebrate some of the best Black-owned businesses in the area.

Organizer James Swan says this a time for people to come together to try new foods made by folks in their own community. There are over 100 businesses participating this year ready to serve you up some of their favorite dishes.

Black Restaurant Week is happening until June 20th. For a full list of restaurants and events taking place, visit BRWHSV.com.

