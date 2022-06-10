Deals
Huntsville’s Black Restaurant Week kicks off

Panelists encouraged young, black restaurant owners to reopen businesses they were forced to close down due to the pandemic
By Davon Taylor
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s annual Black Restaurant Week has officially kicked off. Opening festivities included a seminar at Drake State Community College hosted by local small business leaders in its “Food for Thought” event.

During Yesterday’s event, Several Panelists encouraged young, black restaurant owners to reopen businesses that they were forced to close-down due to the pandemic. Attendees learned about the funding resources that are available for them to try again. Speakers also gave marketing tips and words of encouragement to empower the next generation of business owners here in Huntsville.

The director of the Black Restaurant Week, James Swan, says, “It’s very important to provide education because a lot of times, we just don’t know what’s out there. We just don’t know that marketing key. We just don’t know that resources are available, or funding is available, we don’t know how to go to the bank sometimes.”

The Soul Fest of Alabama has also encouraged a new event to bring food trucks, vendors, and music as part of the annual Juneteenth commemoration on June 19th.

Huntsville’s Black Restaurant Week Festivities will run through June 20th. There are several activities planned, including food tasting events with different options of food to choose from. More than 100 black restaurants are participating this week.

